DMC Group LLC Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

