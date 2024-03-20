DMC Group LLC Reduces Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

DMC Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $10,979,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $7,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

