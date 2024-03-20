DMC Group LLC Sells 362 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

DMC Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $8,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Beverage by 1,343.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter valued at $5,156,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 67.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 84,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Beverage by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $55.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.85.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

