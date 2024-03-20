DMC Group LLC Sells 397 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

DMC Group LLC lowered its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ELF stock opened at $190.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

