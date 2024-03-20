DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
