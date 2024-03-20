DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DNP stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.