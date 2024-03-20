Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.08. 1,357,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,786. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day moving average is $125.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

