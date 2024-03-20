Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 3.2%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.38 and last traded at $36.49. Approximately 130,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,036,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

