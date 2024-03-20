DouYu International Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 28th (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

DouYu International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in DouYu International by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.