Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Dropbox worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 2,299,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,745. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

