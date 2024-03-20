Dropbox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,486 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,130 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,005. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,677 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

