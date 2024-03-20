DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.540-6.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.22.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

