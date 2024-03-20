Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $235.80 and last traded at $235.30. 98,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 680,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Duolingo Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $4,850,785.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,223 shares of company stock worth $33,536,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

