Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,575 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,058,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock worth $751,264,421 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dynatrace Trading Up 0.4 %
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on DT
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; is the Low Finally in?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.