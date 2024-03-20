Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

ETN opened at $302.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $303.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

