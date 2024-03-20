Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $340.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $304.95 and last traded at $304.42, with a volume of 68735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.96.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.69 and a 200 day moving average of $239.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

