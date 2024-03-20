Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,311,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,915 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,604,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 249,513 shares during the period. Artia Global Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 422.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artia Global Partners LP now owns 824,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 666,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 1,450,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,963. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $37.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.