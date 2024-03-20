Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $171.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,399. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $235.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

