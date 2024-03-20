Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $326,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,624,221. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Read Our Latest Report on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.