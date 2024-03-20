Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.00. 7,070,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,434,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.28 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

