Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,295 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.36. 1,213,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

