Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$42.01 million during the quarter.

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.