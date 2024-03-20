Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Edison International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edison International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.