Eldred Rock Partners LLC Invests $9.53 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,534,000. Accenture comprises approximately 6.1% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.67. The company has a market capitalization of $238.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $253.03 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.38.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

