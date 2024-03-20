Eldred Rock Partners LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,070 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 0.7% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BNS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,912. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.