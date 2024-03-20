Eldred Rock Partners LLC Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 132,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,000. Cal-Maine Foods makes up 4.8% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 438,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,674. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CALM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.