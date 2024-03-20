Electroneum Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 11% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $102.93 million and $1.44 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003308 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,987,255 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

