Elementis (LON:ELM) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
