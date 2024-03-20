Elementis (LON:ELM) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC raised Elementis to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Elementis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELM

Elementis Stock Performance

About Elementis

Shares of LON ELM traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.20 ($1.81). 486,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £835.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2,022.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.87).

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.