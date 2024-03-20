Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $768.20. 947,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $729.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

