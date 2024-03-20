Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.90. 1,333,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

