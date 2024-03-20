Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

EMR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 221,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

