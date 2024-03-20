Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Endava by 0.4% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endava by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Endava by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.10. Endava has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $81.06.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

