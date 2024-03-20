Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Energi has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and $557,270.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00081858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,909,135 coins and its circulating supply is 74,909,357 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

