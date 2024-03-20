Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Ensysce Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.86) per share and revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSC opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

