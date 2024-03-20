Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Entergy in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.24 on Monday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

