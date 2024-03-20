Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

