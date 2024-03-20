ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $124.02 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $124.02 million and $34,813.70 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006606 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00015035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,755.84 or 1.00145454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00156234 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

