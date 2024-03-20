Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.66 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00002880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $137.66 million and $577,362.53 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,486.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.10 or 0.00592519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00126686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00044959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.50 or 0.00216321 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00115759 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,116,842 coins and its circulating supply is 74,116,662 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

