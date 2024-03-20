Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Essentra Price Performance
ESNT stock opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £493.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3,308.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.76. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 211 ($2.69). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.86.
Essentra Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; Is the Low Finally In?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.