Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.40 Per Share

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ESNT stock opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £493.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3,308.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.76. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 211 ($2.69). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.86.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

