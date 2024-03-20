Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
ESTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ESTA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.88.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Establishment Labs
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.