Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

ESTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.88.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

