Ethena USDe 1-Day Volume Reaches $75.07 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $296.03 million and approximately $75.07 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 1,183,604,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 1,180,108,588.980662. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.0010209 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $70,816,865.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

