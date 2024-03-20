Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) & Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Head-To-Head Review

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) and Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Evelo Biosciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nature’s Sunshine Products has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Nature’s Sunshine Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nature’s Sunshine Products is more favorable than Evelo Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature’s Sunshine Products has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.7% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Evelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Nature’s Sunshine Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$114.53 million ($13.29) 0.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products $445.32 million 0.83 $15.08 million $0.77 25.45

Nature’s Sunshine Products has higher revenue and earnings than Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nature’s Sunshine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evelo Biosciences and Nature’s Sunshine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences N/A N/A -189.58% Nature’s Sunshine Products 3.39% 12.25% 7.75%

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products beats Evelo Biosciences on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing EDP1867, a non-live pharmaceutical preparation for single strain of Veillonella parvula, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; EDP2939, an investigational oral biologic for the potential treatment of inflammatory diseases; and EDP1908, a product candidate for oncology. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc., a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. The company also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, such as oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment, toothpaste, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. It offers its products under the Nature's Sunshine and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent consultants. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

