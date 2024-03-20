Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,062 shares of company stock worth $352,738. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 141.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

