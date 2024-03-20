Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Update

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 541,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 512,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth about $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EE. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

