Exchange Bank Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Exchange Bank trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $769.42. 346,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.78. The company has a market cap of $731.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

