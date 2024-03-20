Exchange Bank Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Exchange Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,368,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.28 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

