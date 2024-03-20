Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Director Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Vidal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Vidal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Daniel Vidal sold 5,202 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $11,132.28.

Expensify Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of EXFY opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

