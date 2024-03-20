Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Announces Earnings Results

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Eyenovia Stock Down 23.2 %

EYEN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

