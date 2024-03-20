Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eyenovia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

