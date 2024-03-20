Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Increased by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises about 1.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,236.08. 46,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,263.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,089.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $664.41 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,019,429 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

