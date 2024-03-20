Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Andrew Barnard Sells 2,572 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96.

Shares of FFH traded down C$28.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1,520.15. 48,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,975. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$870.31 and a twelve month high of C$1,563.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The company has a market cap of C$33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,385.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,253.72.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.25 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 189.2777086 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $19.871 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Several analysts have commented on FFH shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,725.00.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

